Left Menu

India batter VR Vanitha announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India batter VR Vanitha, who played six ODIs and 16 T20Is, announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:18 IST
India batter VR Vanitha announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Mithali Raj and VR Vanitha (Image: VR Vanitha's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batter VR Vanitha, who played six ODIs and 16 T20Is, announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. The 31-year-old cricketer also thanked skipper Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and family members for "encouraging" her from time to time.

"19 years ago, when I started playing cricket, I was just a little girl who loved sport. Even to this day, my love for cricket remains the same. What's changing is direction. My heart says continue playing, my body says stop and I've decided to listen to the latter. Time is ripe to hang my boots," Vanitha said in a statement. "I hereby announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. It's been a journey of struggles, joy, heartbreak, learning and personal milestones. While there are a few regrets, I'm grateful for the opportunities I got, especially to represent India.

"Gargi Maam for opening new horizons to me, Jhulan for encouraging me from time to time and Mithali, she will always be my skipper! I look upto her, both on and off the field. Her humility, grace and respect for everyone are life lessons," she added. Vanitha featured in domestic cricket for Karnataka and Bengal and made her international debut in January 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022