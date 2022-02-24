Philippines skipper Jonathan Hull terms maiden participation at global qualifiers akin to 'Super Bowl'

Left Menu

Philippines skipper Jonathan Hull feels it is like a "Super Bowl" playing against some of the top Associate Nations in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:09 IST
Philippines cricket team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Philippines skipper Jonathan Hull feels it is like a "Super Bowl" playing against some of the top Associate Nations in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. Hull is leading the squad at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A in Oman.

"It is like a Super Bowl. It is the highest level we have played ever. It has been a learning curve since we regrouped after three years to participate in the global qualifier for the first time last month," Hull said in an ICC release. Philippines are one of the eight teams that are currently playing the Qualifier A at Al Amerat. The tournament concludes on Thursday with Ireland facing the UAE in the final.

On Tuesday, Ireland, and the UAE won their respective semi-final matches to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Philippines made it to the global qualifier as the top team from the East-Pacific region.

Despite the large defeats in all the four matches they played so far, Hull was proud of his all-amateur team. Besides club cricketers from Australia with Filipino parentage, a number of resident cricketers from the sub-continent constitute the squad.

Hull, who has been with the national team since 2013, said: "It was a surreal experience to play against some of the top Associate nations. "The realistic measure of our success is the strength and quality of the relationship we developed among ourselves on this tour.

"With each match, irrespective of the results, we have been learning. The lessons are simple. The strength in the quality of learning after each match, every training session and a reflection on our matches," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

