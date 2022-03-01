Doubles match against Frederick Nielsen is going to be a tough match up: Rohan Bopanna

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh India will lock horns against Denmark in the Davis Cup World Group-I Playoff tie starting March 4 here at the Delhi Gymkhana Club and the most mouthwatering encounter is going to be the doubles tie where India's doubles player Rohan Bopanna will be facing Denmark team's captain Frederik Nielsen in the men's doubles match who is a Wimbledon 2012 men's doubles champion.

"That is not something as a player I am looking at saying that this person is a former Wimbledon champion and I am a mixed doubles champion. I know that he is an extremely fantastic doubles player I have played against him and with him I have played. He is also the captain of the Danish team. He brings in a lot of experience from his end. I think it is going to be a tough match-up. They have a young team. We have to be well prepared. The doubles are going to be very tough. Everybody talks about doubles but the four out of five ties are singles We really need to focus on that from the first day. Especially on Friday, we need to make sure we get those two wins and then take on doubles on Friday," said Rohan Bopanna while speaking to ANI. India does not want to disclose who is going to be the doubles partner of Bopanna. When asked who is going to be his doubles partner then Bopanna said "You are not getting the answer with whom I am playing as a doubles partner."

The Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan are sweating it out in the nets in order to be fully acclimatized to the conditions at the Delhi Gymkhana Club. "We really happy that we got some great practice at the Delhi Gymkhana Club for the past 4-5 days. The courts are really excellent. We are very thankful that they are hosting us here at such a prestigious club. So, really happy to be playing here personally I am really excited to see so many grass courts in a club and I don't think I have ever seen that across the globe apart from Wimbledon so it is really nice to play in such a venue. I think the team atmosphere is great. We have been having a good time on and off the court. I think that brings a good camaraderie in general with everyone and looking forward to the weekend tie." explained Rohan Bopanna to ANI.

The absence of World no.90 Holger Rune in Denmark's squad has increased India's chances of winning the tie but the Indians are not taking anyone lightly. "Absolutely it is definitely great to be playing a home tie. It has been three years since we have not had home ties so. I have watched Holger Rune play against Ramkumar Ramanathan in Adelaide. I think Ram played an excellent match. A very close match he had the set. Of course, Holger Rune if he was there then he would have made it a stronger team than what they are but having said that we are not taking either of those players lightly. We have to go out and play our best tennis too. Rankings don't really matter. It is how much of heart you bring in when you play for the country when you bring in that support." told Rohan Bopanna. India is playing a Davis Cup home tie after a gap of three years and hence Indian tennis players are hoping that the fans will come in big numbers to support them.

"I am hoping a lot of fans, not just a few. There will be stands here for all of them to come out and support. We have played a lot of Davis Cup ties in Delhi. They are amazing and to once again have him here to come out and support all of us." told Rohan Bopanna. (ANI)

