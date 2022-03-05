Left Menu

Formula 1: Haas terminate contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin

The Haas Formula 1 Team on Saturday said they have terminated Nikita Mazepin's contract and their title partnership with Uralkali with immediate effect.

Updated: 05-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:47 IST
Nikita Mazepin (Photo: Twitter/Nikita Mazepin). Image Credit: ANI
The Haas Formula 1 Team on Saturday said they have terminated Nikita Mazepin's contract and their title partnership with Uralkali with immediate effect. It remains unclear who will replace Russian driver Mazepin and race alongside Mick Schumacher this season - though news on who will step in is expected early next week.

"Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," said a statement from the team. "As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

The Official Pre-Season Test begins on Thursday in Bahrain, with the opening Grand Prix of the season taking place at the same venue on March 18-20. On Thursday Formula 1 confirmed it had terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter. It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future. (ANI)

