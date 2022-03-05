Left Menu

Ukraine 1-2-3 on first day at Winter Paralympics

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 20:22 IST
Lukianenko crossed the line with a winning time of 17 minutes and 5.8 seconds claiming the seventh Paralympic gold medal of his career. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's 43-year-old Para Biathlon veteran, Vitalii Lukianenko, led his country's 1-2-3 podium sweep in the men's visually impaired sprint at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics on Saturday, as Ukraine topped the medals table with three Para Biathlon gold medals on the first day in Beijing.

Lukianenko crossed the line with a winning time of 17 minutes and 5.8 seconds claiming the seventh Paralympic gold medal of his career.

His compatriot Oleksandr Kazik finished second with a time of 17 minutes and 31.9 seconds to take silver, while Dmytro Suiarko completed the all Ukrainian podium with a time of 17:33.3 to take home the bronze medal.

