Bowled some bad balls and gave away easy runs: Pakistan skipper Bismah

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment after her side got thrashed by India in the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-round bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"We bowled well in the middle. We were in the game. We bowled some loose balls and Sneh as well as Pooja played well. Credit to them. We bowled some bad balls and gave away easy runs. We were sloppy on the field as well," said Bismah Maroof in a post-match presentation. "I think we were doing well and leaked some runs. Didn't capitalize on the momentum. We need to focus more on batting as we didn't play some good shots today," she added.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday. (ANI)

