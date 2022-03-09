Left Menu

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool advance despite loss to Inter at Anfield

Liverpool are through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, but the English side were given a fright as Inter threatened an upset in the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 09-03-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 08:02 IST
Lautaro Martinez (Photo: Twitter/Inter Milan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The onus was firmly on Inter after their 2-0 defeat in the first leg and, just for a moment midway through the second half, a famous Anfield comeback of another hue looked on the cards. Lautaro Martinez's stunning strike halved the deficit for the ascendant visitors. Hope did not spring eternal, though. It barely lasted a minute. A second yellow card for Alexis Sanchez left Inter down to ten, an uphill task became a mountainous one. Jurgen Klopp brought on his wise old heads in midfield and Liverpool played the game out with a degree of comfort.

The Reds, denied by the woodwork either side of half-time through Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah, and again through Salah in the closing stages, are through to the quarter-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

