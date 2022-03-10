Left Menu

Expect FIH pro league match against Germany to be quite physical: Nikki Pradhan

Experienced Indian womens hockey team defender Nikki Pradhan feels the upcoming FIH Pro League clash against Germany would be a very physical battle but her side has what it takes to outwit the world no.5 outfit.India and Germany will take on each other on Saturday and Sunday.

Experienced Indian women's hockey team defender Nikki Pradhan feels the upcoming FIH Pro League clash against Germany would be a very ''physical'' battle but her side has what it takes to outwit the world no.5 outfit.

India and Germany will take on each other on Saturday and Sunday. The Indians began their campaign in the FIH Pro League with two big wins against Asian nemesis China in Muscat, Oman followed by a win and a loss against Spain, who are ranked No.6 in the world.

''Germany is a very good side and them losing against Belgium in their opening matches will only make them more determined to win against us which is why we don't want to take them lightly,'' Pradhan was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

''We played them last year before we went for the Olympics and we understand their game and temperament. They are a tough opponent and these matches against Germany will be quite physical. But we are ready for the challenge,'' she said. Talking about working under Chief Coach Janneke Schopman, who also played as a defender in her hay days with the Dutch national team, Pradhan said the details their new coach highlights makes the player's task easier.

''We use a lot of video analysis, not just of our opponents, but also of our own individual performance and she takes us through the plus and minus of how we performed.

''Since, she herself has played at the highest level as a defender, she brings in great expertise. I feel there are still some gaps we need to work on in our defence and we are trying to improve in each match,'' she said. The Indian women's hockey team will be next seen in action when they take on Germany in the FIH Hockey Pro League over the weekend.

