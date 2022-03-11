Left Menu

There are no set parameters for adjustments required in pink-ball Tests: Bumrah

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said the cricketers need to make a few mental adjustments going into a Pink Ball Test but defining one set parameter for that is not possible since all three day-night games they have played in the past, had varied conditions.India are gearing up for their fourth day-night Test against Sri Lanka, having played against Bangladesh, Australia and England before.Bumrah they are still learning how to approach pink ball games.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:27 IST
There are no set parameters for adjustments required in pink-ball Tests: Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ Jasprit Bumrah Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said the cricketers need to make a few ''mental adjustments'' going into a Pink Ball Test but defining one set parameter for that is not possible since all three day-night games they have played in the past, had varied conditions.

India are gearing up for their fourth day-night Test against Sri Lanka, having played against Bangladesh, Australia and England before.

Bumrah they are still learning how to approach pink ball games. ''As professional cricketers, we need to adjust as quickly as possible. The pink ball looks different while fielding. It comes earlier than what you perceive,'' Bumrah said during the pre-match virtual media interaction. ''In the afternoon session, the ball may not swing much but in the evening, it can swing more, all these small points (are being discussed),'' ''We have not played many pink ball matches and whatever we have played, they were all in different conditions, so no parameter can be set (on adjustments required). ''So whatever little experience you have gathered and the feedback you have taken, you work on things that are under our control,'' the fast bowler added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022