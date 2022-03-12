Left Menu

Cricket-Cummins wins toss, Australia bat in Karachi test v Pakistan

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against Pakistan at Karachi's National Stadium on Saturday.

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 12-03-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:19 IST
Cricket-Cummins wins toss, Australia bat in Karachi test v Pakistan
Pat Cummins Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against Pakistan at Karachi's National Stadium on Saturday. Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson makes his test debut joining Nathan Lyon in Australia's two-man spin attack with Josh Hazlewood sitting out.

"Mitch has been around the squad for many years now. We're pumped for him," Cummins said at the toss. "Looks like a really good wicket...Our job now is to bat big."

Pakistan welcomed back all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and paceman Hasan Ali after both missed the opening test with injuries. Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah were left out.

"It's a typical Karachi pitch, later on it will help the spinners," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. The opening test in Rawalpindi, Australia's first in Pakistan in 24 years, had ended in a dull draw after a five-day run-feast on a track which earned a "below average" rating from the match referee.

Teams: Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022