Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, beginning March 26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 11:57 IST
Delhi Capitals unveils new jersey ahead of 2022 IPL season
Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, beginning March 26.

According to a statement issued by the franchise, the first few jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team's home ground -- the Arun Jaitley Stadium here. Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them.

''It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey,'' said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals. ''Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step.'' Delhi Capitals will start their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

The IPL 15 will be held across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune -- from March 26 to May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

