India 93 for 4 at tea break against SL in 2nd Test

Opting to bat, India reached 93 for 4 at the tea break in the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was batting on 16 at the break and Shreyas Iyer was giving him company on 1.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Opting to bat, India reached 93 for 4 at the tea break in the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was batting on 16 at the break and Shreyas Iyer was giving him company on 1. Virat Kohli was out for 23 just before the tea break. Hanuma Vihari made 31 while captain Rohit Sharma scored 15.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva have taken a wicket apiece.

Earlier, India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Thakur in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 93 for 4 in 29 overs (Hanuma Vihari 31, Rishabh Pant batting 16) vs Sri Lanka.

