Cricket-Khawaja eyes 200, Australia 332-4 in Karachi test

Opener Usman Khawaja was on course for a maiden test double hundred as Australia cruised to 332 for four at lunch on day two of the second test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 13-03-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 12:51 IST
Opener Usman Khawaja was on course for a maiden test double hundred as Australia cruised to 332 for four at lunch on day two of the second test against Pakistan on Sunday. The home side managed to get rid of nightwatchman Nathan Lyon in the morning session but Khawaja moved on to 155 not out, a stellar knock studded with 15 fours and a six.

Fellow left-hander Travis Head was batting on 14 as Australia added 81 runs from the 27-over session at the National Stadium. After Australia resumed on 251-3, Shaheen Afridi subjected Lyon to a bouncer barrage and the batsman kept pulling, occasionally finding the boundary to Pakistan's chagrin.

Lyon hit five boundaries in an entertaining 38 before he ran out of luck and had his stumps rearranged by a Faheem Ashraf express delivery. Lyon put on 54 runs with Khawaja and left having played the pesky nightwatchman's role to perfection.

Khawaja had shelved the reverse sweep on Saturday but Pakistan were convinced they had him caught in the slips on Sunday when the opener attempted the shot against Nauman Ali. However, replays ruled out any ball-bat contact, leaving Pakistan with just a wasted review.

Khawaja duly brought up his 150 and was on course to better his highest score of 174 registered against New Zealand in a 2015 test in Brisbane.

