Indian Wells: Paula Badosa starts title defence with victory over Tereza Martincova

Defending champion Paula Badosa started her campaign with a victory over Tereza Martincova, to move into the third round at Indian Wells on Saturday.

ANI | California | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:51 IST
Defending champion Paula Badosa started her campaign with a victory over Tereza Martincova, to move into the third round at Indian Wells on Saturday. In their fourth meeting, defending champ secured a first career win against Martincova 6-2, 7-6(4). The Czech player had won all three of their previous meetings, but Badosa clinched a win after an hour and 35 minutes.

Spaniard started the match by winning four straight games to take a lead, Martincova pulled herself in the game but could not save up a break point in the first set. After the first set, both players moved to the second set tie-break round and Spaniard collected four of the final five points and extended her winning run in Indian Wells. "I think it was a pretty tough match, as I said on court, I never won a set against her so I was quite nervous. I really want to do well here, as you know. I'm really excited and happy that I went through the match today," Badosa said in the post-match press conference.

"I think the difference was I played against her [over a year] ago,I think I've improved a lot in so many things. Mentally, but physically as well, because I think it was a very physical match. I could show the way and how much I improved today after playing against her. I'm really happy about that and how much I improved the last year," he added. Badosa advanced into the third round and will take on No.32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in an all-Spanish affair. Sorribes Tormo stunned Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday. (ANI)

