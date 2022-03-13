Left Menu

Brathwaite accuses Joe Root of being "disrespectful"

If I were a senior player in the West Indies dressing room, I would have found it a bit disrespectful that in the last hour, with two set batsmen playing as they were and the pitch offering nothing, England still felt they could get six wickets, going all the way down to five balls left, Brathwaite said on BT Sport.Would England have done that if it were an Ashes Test

PTI | Stjohns | Updated: 13-03-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 14:35 IST
Brathwaite accuses Joe Root of being "disrespectful"
Carlos Brathwaite Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has accused Joe Root of being ''disrespectful'' after the England skipper waited until the last five balls to concede the draw on day 5 of the opening Test here.

Chasing an improbable 286 to win, West Indies were reduced to 67 for four at the start of last session but the duo of Nkrumah Bonner (38 off 138) and Jason Holder (37 off 101) batted for a combined 239 deliveries, adding 80 off 35 overs to deny England a win.

The visitors showed no desire to call it early, despite the day's remaining overs dwindling with the two holding fort. ''If I were a senior player in the West Indies dressing room, I would have found it a bit disrespectful that in the last hour, with two set batsmen playing as they were and the pitch offering nothing, England still felt they could get six wickets, going all the way down to five balls left,'' Brathwaite said on BT Sport.

''Would England have done that if it were an Ashes Test? Would they have done that against India, New Zealand, Pakistan? I think the answer is no, so why have they done it against us? ''If West Indies need any sort of steely determination added, I think that passage of play should have given them that. They should be thinking 'we have two Tests now to prove we are better than England think we are'.'' The second Test between the two sides begins at Bridgetown on March 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022