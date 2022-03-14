Left Menu

Tennis-Murray says hecklers are an unfortunate part of sports

Andy Murray expressed sympathy for Naomi Osaka after she was rattled by a heckler during her second-round loss on Saturday night at Indian Wells but said unruly fans were an unfortunate part of sports. Osaka was thrown off her game and began to cry after a person screamed, "Naomi, you suck!" early on in her eventual 6-0 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 08:48 IST
Tennis-Murray says hecklers are an unfortunate part of sports

Andy Murray expressed sympathy for Naomi Osaka after she was rattled by a heckler during her second-round loss on Saturday night at Indian Wells but said unruly fans were an unfortunate part of sports.

Osaka was thrown off her game and began to cry after a person screamed, "Naomi, you suck!" early on in her eventual 6-0 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova. After the match, Osaka spoke directly to the otherwise supportive crowd, saying the incident reminded her of the abuse Venus and Serena Williams received at the tournament in 2001, which led them to boycott the event for more than a decade.

"It's a difficult one," Murray told reporters after his second-round loss on Sunday. "I've often thought watching certain sports, I wouldn't say I've often seen it loads in tennis ... but if I watch a football or a soccer match and a player's going to take throw-in or a corner kick and the crowd are just hurling insults at those individuals.

"I always think, how is that allowed? Like, you can't do that," he said, adding that such behavior would be unacceptable in public or any other workplace setting. Murray said he had heard comments that were "not comfortable" when playing Davis Cup matches away from home in intense environments.

"Obviously I feel for Naomi, that it upset her a lot but yeah, it's always been something that's been part of sport, I guess, as well," Murray said. "So, you know, you have to, I guess, be prepared for that in some ways and be able to tolerate it because it does happen regularly across all sports."

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022