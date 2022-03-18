Cricket-Root, Stokes make centuries, England 507-9 declared v Windies

Captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes made contrasting centuries before England declared at 507 for nine wickets shortly after tea on day two of the second test against West Indies on Thursday.

Root was his usual stylish self in compiling 153 from 316 balls before falling lbw to Kemar Roach, and Stokes bludgeoned a quick 120 before holing out at long-off at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Stokes faced 128 balls, carefully seeing off the new all before cutting loose and switching into his best Twenty20-style to smash spinner Veerasammy Permaul and pace bowler Joseph out of the attack.

The excellent England batting performance gave the tourists an iron grip on the match, leaving West Indies with little hope of victory. Root happily ceded the spotlight to Stokes, who brought up his half century with his second towering six off Permaul, before giving Alzarri equally harsh treatment.

Stokes hit Joseph for three consecutive boundaries, before hoisting a six back over the bowler's head, making it 20 runs in the over. The all-rounder advanced from 23 to 89 in 37 balls and West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite waited too long to stem the tide.

He eventually threw the ball just before lunch to wily Jason Holder, who sent down a series of slow deliveries that put the brakes on the scoring. Brathwaite brought himself on for a tidy final over before the interval, although the damage had been done.

Stokes brought up his century shortly after lunch, off 114 balls, his third quickest ton after taking 85 deliveries against New Zealand in 2015 and 105 against South Africa in 2016. England later lost quick wickets going for runs before the declaration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)