Soccer-Yarmolenko extra-time goal sends West Ham into Europa League last eight

Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko's extra-time goal earned West Ham United a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Thursday and took the English side into the Europa League quarter-finals. Yarmolenko had been granted compassionate leave after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and missed West Ham's 1-0 loss in the first leg in Spain due to illness, but he reacted sharply to send the London club into a European quarter-final for the first time since 1981.

Tomas Soucek had headed in Michail Antonio's cross at the far post to put West Ham in front five minutes before halftime and the teams finished deadlocked at 1-1 on aggregate after 90 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)