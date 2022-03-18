Left Menu

Top seed Mukunds crashes out in semifinals of SKME ITF Open

Top seed Sasikumar Mukund crashed out in the quarterfinals of the SKME ITF Open tennis tournament after being stunned in three sets by Maks Kasnikowski of Poland here on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Top seed Sasikumar Mukund crashed out in the quarterfinals of the SKME ITF Open tennis tournament after being stunned in three sets by Maks Kasnikowski of Poland here on Friday. Kasnikowski created the biggest ripple in the ongoing USD 15000 event as the 18-year-old laboured his way to a 6-7 (5) 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over local favourite Mukund. He will next face fifth seed Arjun Khade of India, who overcame a fighting Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-5 5-7 7-6(2).

In the other quarterfinal clashes, fourth seed Manish Suresh kumar overcame mid-match cramps to beat eighth seed Englishman Julian Cash 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash against second seed Sidharth Rawat, who brushed aside the challenge of seventh seed Niki Poonacha 6-2 6-4.

As many as three Indians figure in the singles semifinals while an Indian is assured of the doubles title after the all Indian pair of second seeded Sasikumar Mukund and Vishnu Vardhan beat fellow Indians Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni 6-3 2-6 10-8.

The top seeded pair of Khade and Julian Cash beat fourth seeds Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine of France and SD Prajwal Dev of India 6-3 6-2 in the semifinals.

