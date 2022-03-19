Left Menu

Saint-Etienne and Troyes draw 1-1 in French league

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:40 IST
Ten-time champion Saint-Etienne and Troyes remained in danger of relegation following a 1-1 draw in the French league.

South Africa striker Lebo Mothiba put Troyes ahead early on from close range following a cross from Abdu Conte. Algeria midfielder Ryad Boudebouz equalized for Saint-Etienne midway through the second half with a penalty.

Saint-Etienne has earned eight points after trailing in 2022 — more than any other club in the league.

Troyes is 15th, two points ahead of Saint-Etienne in 18th.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain visits Monaco on Sunday.

