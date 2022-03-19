Left Menu

Tata Steel extends association with PGTI for 3 more years

Tata Steel first came onboard as umbrella partner of PGTI in 2019 by signing a three-year contract with the controlling body for professional golf in India.Sports is a way of life at Tata Steel and we have always been at the forefront of developing and nurturing sporting talent in the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Tata Steel on Saturday extended its partnership with PGTI for three more years.

The deal was inked at the Tollygunje Club on the final day of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022. In a statement, the steel giant also said that it would double the prize money of the season-ending Tata Steel Tour Championship to Rs 3 crore. Tata Steel first came onboard as umbrella partner of PGTI in 2019 by signing a three-year contract with the controlling body for professional golf in India.

''Sports is a way of life at Tata Steel and we have always been at the forefront of developing and nurturing sporting talent in the country. We look forward to continuing our valued collaboration with PGTI to pursue our common goal of promoting Indian talent to compete at the highest level of golf,'' Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability) of Tata Steel said. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, added: ''We are delighted to renew our partnership with Tata Steel, one of India's leading corporates and patron of sports, as our umbrella partner. PTI SSC BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

