Left Menu

Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early Saturday, the Paris prosecutors office said.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 00:41 IST
Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris
  • Country:
  • France

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office said. He was 42.

Prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.

L'Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu's death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving a group of people including Aramburu and a friend of his.

The prosecutor's office did not give more details about Aramburu's death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.

Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Argentina team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup. He could play at wing or center.

According to L'Équipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

The French rugby federation said it planned a tribute to Aramburu before Saturday's Six Nations match between France and England at the Stade de France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022