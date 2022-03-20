Cricket-Brathwaite makes 160, West Indies all out trailing England by 96 runs

Marathon man Kraigg Brathwaite was finally bowled for 160 after nearly 12 hours at the crease before West Indies were dismissed for 411 in their first innings against England on day four of the second test on Saturday.

Brathwaite faced 489 balls - 487 more than fellow opener John Campbell, when his defences were breached by spinner Jack Leach with a delivery that turned enough to beat the bat and clip the top of off stump at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. After toiling for 187.5 overs in the field, England were rewarded with a first innings lead of 96 in a match where wickets have been at a premium.

If Brathwaite's second-highest test score was testimony to his powers of concentration, Leach also displayed relentless accuracy in his 69.5 overs, finishing with figures of 3-118. Debutants Saqib Mahmood (2-58) and Matt Fisher (1-67) were tidy but not overly dangerous for the most part.

While the test is most likely headed for a draw barring something dramatic on a "turgid" pitch, England might still entertain some hope of an unlikely win by going for quick runs in their second innings before declaring on the final day. Brathwaite's batting performance is unlikely to win any new converts to the five-day game, but his utter determination not to give away his wicket cheaply was something that has been too often lacking by some of his team mates in recent times.

He went 30 consecutive balls without scoring at one stage just before lunch, eliciting a sarcastic cheer from the crowd when he finally pushed the ball for a couple of runs. Brathwaite was not that far away from breaking Brian Lara's record for the most balls faced by a West Indies batter - Lara faced 582 balls in making an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004.

There have been four century-makers in the current test -- Joe Root (153) and Stokes (120) for England, and Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood (102) for West Indies. "This is a turgid wicket," said England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel during the lunch break.

The first test in Antigua last week was drawn on another flat pitch. The final test of the series starts in Grenada next Thursday.

