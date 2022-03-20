Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs fends off Coleman to claim 60m indoor gold

Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs overtook Christian Coleman to win gold by three thousandths of a second in the 60 metres at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday. He ended his 2021 season early citing exhaustion, and returned to the track in February.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 20-03-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 03:52 IST
Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs fends off Coleman to claim 60m indoor gold
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs overtook Christian Coleman to win gold by three thousandths of a second in the 60 metres at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday. Jacobs improved on his previous best in the 60 metres discipline by six hundredths of a second to claim a European record time of 6.41 seconds, but came up short of the world record of 6.34 set by American Coleman in 2018.

Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, led for most of the race but his effort was undone by Jacob's late surge and perfectly executed dip at the finish line. Marvin Bracy took bronze with a time of 6.44 seconds.

Jacobs became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold in Tokyo last August, setting a European record time of 9.80 seconds in the final, before adding a second gold to his collection in the 4x100 metres relay. He ended his 2021 season early citing exhaustion, and returned to the track in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global
3
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022