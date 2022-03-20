Cricket-Australia make no changes for final test against Pakistan

Australia will be unchanged against Pakistan for the series-deciding third and final test in Lahore starting from Monday, captain Pat Cummins said on the eve of the match.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson will be the two spinners for the visitors, Cummins told reporters. The first two tests of the series, in Rawalpindi and Karachi, ended in draws.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the hosts will take a call on their team after a final look at the wicket at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which will be hosting a test match after 13 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)