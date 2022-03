FACTBOX-Cricket-Pakistan v Australia, third test

Here is a Factbox on the third and final test between Pakistan and Australia, which begins on Monday. (For the match preview story, click on). WHERE?

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (capacity 27,000) WHEN?

March 21-25, 10 a.m. (0500 GMT) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Aleem Dar (Pakistan) Third umpire: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) PAKISTAN

World ranking: 6 Coach: Saqlain Mushtaq

Captain: Babar Azam Squad: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

AUSTRALIA World ranking: 1

Coach: Andrew McDonald (interim) Captain: Pat Cummins

Team: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon PREVIOUS TEST MEETINGS IN LAHORE

1959 Australia won by nine wickets 1980 match drawn

1982 Pakistan won by nine wickets 1988 match drawn

1994 match drawn SERIES RESULTS

First test (Rawalpindi): match drawn Second test (Karachi): match drawn

