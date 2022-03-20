Dipanda Dicka’s brace helps Aizawl defeat Indian Arrows 2-0

Striker Dipanda Dicka scored a brace as Aizawl FC beat Indian Arrows 2-0 in their I-League match here on Sunday.

Dicka (43rd and 49th minutes) struck on either side of half time to give his side the win.

The first chance of the game fell for Sibajit Singh of Indian Arrows in the fourth minute, but he wasn’t able to convert the opportunity. The All India Football Federation's developmental side created another chance in the 11th minute, but Taison Singh headed it wide.

Aizawl slowly grew confidence in the game and started dominating the midfield battle. The first goal came against the run of play in the 42nd minute for Aizawl. Full back Vanlalnghenga played a superb cross-field pass to Dicka and the Cameroonian striker made no mistake in putting it past the keeper to break the deadlock.

As soon as the half began, Aizawl struck again to double their lead in the 49th minute when Dicka got on the end of a beautiful ball from Samuel Lalmuanpuia and placed it calmly to the bottom left corner.

Indian Arrows upped the ante in search of goals but lack of a finishing touch became clearly visible even after creating some decent chances.

