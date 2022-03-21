Left Menu

Golf-Whaley sinks record eight successive birdies at Saudi Ladies International

American Kelly Whaley hit eight successive birdies at the Saudi Ladies International on Sunday, breaking the regular-season Ladies European Tour (LET) record. The 24-year-old bettered the previous mark of seven in a row which was shared by Linda Wessberg, Marine Monnet-Melocco, Nicole Garcia, Kristie Smith and Stacey Lewis. Bronte Law recorded nine birdies in a row in an LET tournament in 2018 but it was not during a regular-season event.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 00:08 IST
Bronte Law recorded nine birdies in a row in an LET tournament in 2018 but it was not during a regular-season event. "It is the best round I've ever had in a tournament," Whaley said. "My whole goal today was to just enjoy it and have fun, being my first international professional event. I've never had eight birdies in a row. That's something memorable for anyone."

Whaley surged up the leaderboard thanks to her course record-equalling 63 in the final round, finishing tied for sixth on three under par. The tournament was won by England's Georgia Hall, who claimed her second LET title with a five-shot victory.

The third edition of the Saudi Ladies International took place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, and had a purse of $1 million.

