Soccer-Pepe out of Portugal World Cup qualifier due to COVID

Portugal defender Pepe will miss their World Cup playoff semi-final against Turkey on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese Football Federation said. The 39-year-old's absence means the former European champions will be without their two first-choice centre-backs for the clash at Porto, with Ruben Dias ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach Fernando Santos has called up Lille defender Tiago Djalo as a replacement for Pepe. The winners of the match will face either Italy or North Macedonia five days later in a game that will determine one of the last three spots left for European teams at Qatar 2022, which kicks off in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)