Punjab, UP, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bengal register wins in HI Junior Women National Championship

Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Bengal registered victories in their respective matches on the third day of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 on Sunday. In the first match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 6-0 in their Pool F match. Chewang Tamang (21', 26', 35') scored a hat-trick, while Karmanpreet Kaur (14', 39') scored a brace. Vishali Sharma scored the other goal for Hockey Punjab in the 52nd minute.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Hockey Bihar in their Pool G match. Pooja Yadav (24', 37') scored a brace, while Ankita Pal (13'), Khushi Rathor (20'), Swarnika Rawat (30'), Captain Hina Bano (36'), Ruchika Upadhyay (44'), Shashikala (54') and Eram Rani (54') scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh. Hockey Mizoram recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win against Hockey Rajasthan in their Pool G match. Lalruatdiki (13'), Vanlalhriatpuii (17') and Captain CS Ramsangliani (32') scored one goal each for Hockey Mizoram, while Komal Gurjar (33') and Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (44') found the back of the net for Hockey Rajasthan.

In Pool H, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3-2. Kaveri R Lenkennavar (39'), Jeevitha BG (42') and Dechamma Ganapathi P (54') scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka, while Bobbili Jhansi (29') and Gedela Gayatri (55') were the scorers for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. In the last match of the day, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Gujarat 4-3 in their Pool H match. Priya Roy (13', 54') scored a brace, while Payel Pramanik (33') and Soumita Jana (50') scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal. Meanwhile, Captain Prachi Nikam (3'), Kavya Tushar Shah (52') and Vrusti Patel (55') scored one goal each for Hockey Gujarat. (ANI)

