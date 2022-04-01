IPL 2022: BCCI likely to allow 50 pc crowd in stadiums from next week

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to allow 50 per cent crowd in the four stadiums across Maharashtra in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 from next week. "BCCI is planning to allow 50 per cent capacity of audience in IPL from next week and has got clearance from all departments," sources said.

Currently, only 25 per cent of crowd capacity is being allowed inside the stadiums during the 1st week of the competition. Furthermore, since the COVID situation is not worse, many people will be able to enjoy the matches at the venues. The IPL 2022 has returned back to India after the IPL 2020 edition was played in the UAE due to the COVID pandemic situation and the second half of the IPL 2021 was held there as well, as, after 25 matches in India, BCCI paused the 14th edition of IPL due to the second wave of COVID but later it was revived in UAE in October-November.

While the BCCI had declared that the IPL 2022 season will be held in India, which was great as two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans were added in the current season, increasing the total number of teams to 10. Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium hosted 20 matches each, the Brabourne Stadium and MHCA stadium are set to host 15 matches each, and the venue for the playoffs will be decided later.

However, the first week of the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of thrilling, with some clashes already taking place on the 22-yard mark. The T20 fever is set to grow even more as the tournament progresses. (ANI)

