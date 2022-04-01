KKR beat PBKS by 6 wickets

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:45 IST
Umesh Yadav's four wickets and Andre Russell's unbeaten half-century ensured a comfortable six-wicket victory for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Batting first, Punjab were all out for 137 in 18.2 overs with Umesh Yadav taking 4 for 23. In reply, KKR knocked off the runs in 14.3 overs with Russell smashing 70 off 31 balls with two fours and eight sixes.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 137 all out in 18.2 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31, Kagiso Rabada 25; Umesh Yadav 4/23, Tim Southee 2/36). KKR 141 for 4 in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 70 no off 31 balls). KKR won by 6 wickets.

