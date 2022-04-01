FIDE officially hands over hosting rights to India for FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022

International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich officially handed over the hosting rights to India for the organization of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 during an event on Friday. India secured the bid to host FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai earlier this year. The President of All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the Organizing Committee Sanjay Kapoor and Tournament Director Bharat Singh Chauhan were among those present o receive the official hosting rights on behalf of India.

A release said the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin along with the team at AICF carried out tremendous efforts to bring the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 to India. The prestigious competition, which has been organized since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. Speaking at the occasion, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, "It's an honour and privilege to be here and this is a historic moment as India will host the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. The place, which produces more Grandmasters than any other country, truly deserves to host the FIDE Chess Olympiad. I can see a clear interest to host the best-ever FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai."

Indian chess grandmaster and five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand, who was also present at the event, said he was delighted that the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place in Chennai. "I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu Government and especially Chief Minister MK Stalin and everyone else who has played a part in bringing competition to India. I would also like to thank FIDE and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. And also credit must be given to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) for moving very fast and I am confident that the competition will be a great success."

The FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place from July 28, 2022, to August 14, 2022, in Chennai. Over 2,000 participants will battle it out for the top prize in the competition. (ANI)

