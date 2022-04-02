Women's CWC: Knight eyeing back to back titles with England

Heather Knight knows history beckons for England if they emerge victorious against Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Final on Sunday. England have never won back-to-back World Cups but a win at Hagley Oval would see them achieve the feat at the fourth time of asking.

More history will be made if they can beat their greatest rivals, as England bid to become the first team in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup history to lose their opening three games and still claim the trophy. It has been an incredible journey and Knight is determined to see the job through and complete a sensational turnaround.

"I think winning will mean more after the start we had in this competition and being able to turn it around will be remarkable really, so that would make it even more special if we can do it tomorrow," said Heather Knight as per an official release. "And back-to-back [titles], we have an opportunity to make history being the first England team to do that and that's such an exciting thing. Just being involved in the World Cup finals is what you set your stall out as a player, what you try so hard for, what you want to be involved in, so there's huge excitement in the group," she added.

Knight has emphasized how England's calm approach helped them come through four must-win games to advance from the Group Stage but insisted no one will be too relaxed in Christchurch. She said: "I don't think anyone will not be fired up for a World Cup final. It is what you dream of playing in, the games that are the most important in your career, and the games that you want to enjoy and bring your best.

"I don't think anyone will need firing up anymore, it's just trying to make sure everyone has clarity when they are under pressure. That is one of the most important things, making sure that you go through the process and trying to execute what you do best as an individual," she added. When the English national anthem plays, Knight can often be seen singing loudly and reflecting on the role the anthem played in making the 2017 final so special.

And while the skipper is expecting a simpler rendition this time, it will still evoke the same passion her side has for their country. "It's a huge honour to play for your country, to lead your country, and to represent the team in a World Cup final, so to get the chance to do that again tomorrow is very special."

"I certainly love the anthems. I've talked in the past about 2017 and how emotional that day was and the fact that a lot of the players that have been involved in getting the women's game to that point were there," she added. (ANI)

