Lahiri finishes 13th at Texas Open
His 13th place finish here comes after a memorable second place at The Players Championship last month.JJ Spaun won his maiden title and a passage to the Masters at 13 under with Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar tied for 2nd at 11-under.
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot 2-under 70 in the final round to end with overall 8-under 280 and finish Tied-13th at the Valero Texas Open here.
Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round. His 13th place finish here comes after a memorable second place at The Players Championship last month.
JJ Spaun won his maiden title and a passage to the Masters at 13 under with Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar tied for 2nd at 11-under. Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III were tied for 4th at 10 under.
Playing with Richard Bland and Kevin Streelman, the Indian had a bogey on the 171-yard par-3 third as his tee shot went 185 yards to the left side. His second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and he ended with a bogey. But he fought back with birdies on sixth and eighth and turned in 1-under.
On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round. After a 309 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole.
Then on the par-4 12th, Lahiri's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. However, after a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Lahiri suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 1 under for the round.
A birdie on 14th saw him back at 2-under, but a bogey on on 15th pulled him back. Then a birdie on 18th helped him to 70.
Spaun won his first PGA TOUR event in his 147th start. He survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66).
