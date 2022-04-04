Netherlands skipper Seelaar 'disappointed' after loss against NZ in ODI series

After a thrashing defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand, Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar expressed his disappointment. Top knocks by Martin Guptill and Will Young, followed by a four-wicket haul by Matt Henry, helped New Zealand in thrashing Netherlands by 115 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday.

"Little bit disappointed. New Zealand turned up properly today, that partnership between Guptill and Young was pure class, they hardly gave us a chance. There are quite a few learnings to take away. This is certainly a higher stand of cricket than we play, so we have to adapt to it quicker," said Seelaar in a post-match presentation. "In the second game we had them 40 for 5 which was special, today the wicket played better and we should have stayed in the game longer. That was vintage Myburgh. It was amazing to see and entertaining for the crowd. We are going straight into our summer after a week off. Thanks for all the orange in the crowd," he added.

With this win, New Zealand have claimed the ODI series with a lead of 3-0. The third ODI also marked the last appearance of Kiwi batter Ross Taylor in international cricket. Chasing 334, the Netherlands got dismantled at 218 as Matt Henry scalped four wickets. Earlier for the Kiwis, Young and Guptill played top knocks of 120 and 106, respectively, to provide their side with a huge total of 333/8. (ANI)

