NBA roundup: Thunder hand Suns one of worst losses of season

Aleksej Pokusevski had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his first career triple-double as the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder sent the NBA-best Phoenix Suns to one of their worst losses of the season, 117-96 on Sunday night. The win tied for the largest margin of victory this season for the host Thunder and was just the Suns' fourth loss of 20 or more points. Phoenix's worst loss of the season came by 29 against Portland in October.

Tennis-New number one Swiatek says she cried for 40 minutes after Barty's retirement

World number one Iga Swiatek said she cried for 40 minutes after learning of three-times Grand Slam champion Ash Barty's shock retirement from tennis last month. Swiatek took over the top ranking on Monday after Australian Barty decided to call time on her career at the age of 25.

Exclusive-Tennis-ATP warns of stricter action for misconduct

Tennis officials will dish out stricter punishments for on-court misconduct, the ATP warned players in an internal note on Monday as the men's governing body also simultaneously reviews its guidelines to clamp down on repeat offenders. Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios was fined $60,000 for a series of angry outbursts at the Indian Wells and Miami Open events, with many observers saying he should have been disqualified.

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Ruud to become youngest Miami Open men's champion

Spanish 14th seed Carlos Alcaraz capped a dream run at the Miami Open with a 7-5 6-4 win over Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday to secure the biggest win of his young career. The 18-year-old Alcaraz earned his first ATP Masters 1000 crown and is the first Spanish man to triumph in Miami after eight previous final appearances by his compatriots, including five by Rafa Nadal.

Golf-Major guessing game, will Woods tee it up at the Masters?

Tiger Woods has been part of many Masters cliffhangers but most have come on the final day of the major, not the first.

Woods left the sports world buzzing by playing a practice round at Augusta National on Tuesday and then on Sunday offered up another teaser, saying his participation would be a "game-time decision".

Factbox-Golf-Masters tournament facts and figures

The Masters golf tournament will be staged for an 86th time at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia from April 7-10. * The first of the year's four major championships, the Masters was co-founded by Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones, with the inaugural edition held in 1934.

Soccer-Qatar will host a World Cup but not as we know it

November's World Cup in Qatar will be unlike any other finals that have previously taken place and the logistical challenges facing organisers, from providing enough accommodation to dealing with unruly fans, will only intensify. The Gulf state will host the first World Cup in the Middle East, the first in a Muslim state, and no other tournament has ever been held in the northern hemisphere winter.

NHL roundup: Panthers beat Sabres, clinch playoff spot

Anthony Duclair scored twice, and Jonathan Huberdeau set the franchise record for single-season points as the Florida Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the host Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Goalie Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Panthers. Florida's 48th win broke the previous franchise record of 47 set in the 2015-2016 season. The Panthers also moved one point away from the franchise's single-season record.

Golf-Five storylines to follow at this week's Masters

Five storylines to follow as the best players in the world descend upon Augusta National Golf Club this week for the April 7-10 Masters. TIGER SPECULATION

Golf-Mickelson-less Masters leaves Augusta without familiar face

Phil Mickelson has been as much a part of the Masters as the vibrant azaleas at Augusta National and his absence this week after incendiary remarks about a Saudi-funded golf league will leave the year's first major without a long-time fan favourite. Three-times champion Mickelson has made 29 career starts at the Masters and this week marks his first absence since he sat out the 1994 edition while recovering from a broken leg suffered in a skiing accident.

