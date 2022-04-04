Left Menu

Indian women's football team to face Egypt in their next clash

Indian women's football team are all set to return to action once again, as they get ready for their upcoming friendly against Egypt, which is set to kick off on Wednesday and will look to get in a good performance at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan.

ANI | Amman | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:37 IST
Indian women's team football (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Indian women's football team are all set to return to action once again, as they get ready for their upcoming friendly against Egypt, which is set to kick off on Wednesday and will look to get in a good performance at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan. Indian Women's Team head coach Thomas Dennerby feels that putting in a good performance after a break will be important for the team.

"It promises to be a good game, against Egypt, and all the girls are feeling ready to return to the pitch once again. We have a lot of respect for all our opponents, but that does not change our approach to any game. We always want to put in a good performance and play to win," said Dennerby as per an official AIFF release. Captain and centre-back Ashalata Devi believes that the Blue Tigresses are excited to be back playing international matches together, and a brief camp in Goa has helped get the team together to train for the matches against Egypt and Jordan.

"It feels great to be back in national colours once again, after a short break. We're all pumped up and ready to go. We have had a good camp in Goa, and it has helped us assess ourselves before going for the two matches. Let's hope for the best," said Ashalata Devi. (ANI)

