Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v Bangladesh - second test

Factbox on the second and final test between South Africa and Bangladesh, which starts on Friday. WHERE?

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:30 IST
FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v Bangladesh - second test
Representative Image

Factbox on the second and final test between South Africa and Bangladesh, which starts on Friday.

WHERE? St George's Park, Gqeberha. Capacity: 19,000 (crowd limited to 50% of venue capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions)

WHEN? April 8-12. Play starts at 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT)

SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: 4) Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

Coach: Mark Boucher BANGLADESH (World ranking: 9)

Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shohidul Islam, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan. Coach: Russell Domingo

HISTORY Previous matches in South Africa

Played: 7 South Africa wins: 7

Bangladesh wins: 0 Draws: 0

Previous matches all venues Played: 13

South Africa wins: 11 Bangladesh wins: 0

Draws: 2 Last five meetings

2022, Durban - South Africa won by 220 runs 2017, Bloemfontein - South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs

2017, Potchefstroom - South Africa won by 333 runs 2015, Mirpur - Match drawn

2015, Chattogram - Match drawn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022