Golf-Game falling into place ahead of Masters, says past winner Johnson

Former Masters champion Dustin Johnson said he was in good form and ready to make an impact at Augusta National this week, after months without a tournament victory. The 37-year-old perennial contender has been winless on the PGA Tour, where he has claimed 24 titles, since he donned the green jacket in November 2020, telling reporters last month that he had been testing drivers last year.

But he said things were moving in the right direction headed into Thursday's first round, with greater consistency on his shots. "I feel like I'm starting to control the golf ball a little bit better," said Johnson.

"The swing is starting to feel a lot better. Obviously around here, chipping and putting is a big part of it, but you've got to be able to control the golf ball, especially when the course gets firm and fast. Quality iron shots go a long way around here." The American, who picked up his first major title at the U.S. Open in 2016, has reason to feel optimistic after recording two top-10 finishes last month but said he was on his guard for some of the Masters' trickiest drives, particularly at 5, 7 and 17.

"Those are all really tough drives, and they're holes where you have to hit the fairway or you're going to struggle to make par," he told reporters, adding that he would focus some of his pre-tournament preparation on hitting chips and putts. While some former champions get a full year as the title-holder, Johnson had just five months with his green jacket before he had to return it after winning by a remarkable five-stroke margin in the COVID-delayed 2020 edition.

Still, the perks of being a Masters winner go on and on. "There's not as much pressure that I put on myself (as a past champion)," he said. "But I still want to do well. Next goal is to get another one."

