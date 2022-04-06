Soccer-De Bruyne gives City single goal lead for Atletico trip
Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at home to Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg match on Tuesday. Diego Simeone's Atletico had frustrated City throughout the first half with their deep lying defending and reliance on only the occasional counter to threaten the hosts.
The Premier League champions were unable to turn their total dominance of possession into clear chances until substitute Phil Foden produced the skill and vision to decide the game. Foden drew three Atletico defenders towards him before splitting the Spanish defence with a perfectly weighted pass to De Bruyne who slotted past Jan Oblak with a side-foot finish.
The second leg will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, April 13.
