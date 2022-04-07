Left Menu

Kailash-Mansarovar yatra unlikely to resume this year, say officials

The resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra, which was suspended after COVID-19 broke out two year ago, looks uncertain this year too as the nodal agency for the pilgrimage has received no instructions from the government regarding its preparations.Normally, the Ministry of External Affairs holds a meeting with the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam KMVN Limited, the nodal agency for the yatra, and the Pithoragarh district administration in January itself to discuss the preparations for the pilgrimage.The yatra which goes through the Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh district was suspended in 2020 after the pandemic struck, and the suspension continued through 2021.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:26 IST
Kailash-Mansarovar yatra unlikely to resume this year, say officials
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra, which was suspended after COVID-19 broke out two years ago, looks uncertain this year too as the nodal agency for the pilgrimage has received no instructions from the government regarding its preparations.

Normally, the Ministry of External Affairs holds a meeting with the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) Limited, the nodal agency for the yatra, and the Pithoragarh district administration in January itself to discuss the preparations for the pilgrimage.

The yatra which goes through the Lipulekh Pass in the Pithoragarh district was suspended in 2020 after the pandemic struck, and the suspension continued through 2021. With a drop in COVID-19 cases in recent months, officials were hoping that the yatra might begin this year.

''Earlier, preparations for the yatra used to begin from January onwards after receiving instructions from the external affairs ministry, but this year we are still waiting for it. No more time is left for preparations now,'' KMVN general manager A P Bajpai said.

''Till date, we have received no instructions regarding the yatra from anywhere,'' Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan added.

''Even if we receive the instructions now, it will be difficult to meet the deadline as the yatra begins from the first week of June,'' he said.

The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass was started in 1981, and every year, around 1,000 devotees from across the country undertake the pilgrimage to the abode of Lord Shiva in Tibet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022