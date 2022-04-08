Soccer-Barcelona manager Xavi unhappy with pitch condition in Frankfurt

Barcelona manager Xavi was unhappy with the state of the pitch at Eintracht Frankfurt's Waldstadion on Thursday and said his side struggled to produce their best on a "difficult" surface in the 1-1 Europa League draw. A second-half goal by Barca's Ferran Torres cancelled out Ansgar Knauff's first-half opener, with Frankfurt finishing the match with 10 men.

"They are physically strong, dangerous on the counter-attack, and they created (chances) but were not able to take advantage of them," Xavi told reporters. "It is a difficult pitch, a complicated pitch (to play on). The grass was not in the best condition, and it made it difficult for us.

"I think the pitch will be better for the second leg. Today the ball did not move well. That is another reality and it cost us. You had to do one more touch and everything slowed down. "Well, at the Camp Nou it will be different."

Barcelona could be without Gerard Pique for the return leg next Thursday after the defender came off in the 22nd minute due to pain in his left thigh. "Further tests will be required to determine the full extent of the problem, but it would appear to be a strained adductor muscle," a club statement said.

