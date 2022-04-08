Soccer-Leicester in good place for Conference League return leg: Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his side are still "in a good place," despite playing out a goal less draw at home against PSV Eindhoven in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday. Leicester had the bigger share of possession but managed to create few clear-cut chances, with Harvey Barnes coming closest to scoring when his shot cannoned off the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

"We showed our resilience defensively and we'll go there with enough hope that they'll probably open up a bit more, which will give us a bit more space," Rodgers told reporters. "It's finely balanced, I thought it was a good game. "With a little bit more finesse and precision in our passing then we might have been able to open the scoring. We're still in a good place."

PSV were denied a chance to go ahead when they had a potential penalty waved away after Ricardo Pereira appeared to bring down Cody Gakpo, and without VAR, the referee's decision went unchallenged. "I've seen it, it was a clear penalty. I'm not a big fan of the VAR so I can't complain," PSV head coach Roger Schmidt said. "It was a penalty, but it's part of football where referees make wrong decisions.

"We accept it and we have to focus on next week."

