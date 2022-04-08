Holders Gokulam Kerala look to close gap on leaders Mohammedan SC

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala will look to close the gap on leaders Mohammedan SC when they play Indian Arrows in their I-League fixture here on Saturday. The Malabarians are just one point adrift of the Black and White Brigade so a win will take them to the top, for now.

With his header against Sreenidi Deccan last time out, defender Bouba Aminou became the eighth Gokulam player to score this season, and head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese is pleased with the statistic.

''Considering the kind of football that we want to play, I expect more and more players to get on the scoresheet. Last season, we had 10 different scorers, and this time we already have 8 so I would like to go past that number this time,'' he said.

Indian Arrows are at the opposite end of the table but Annese is not taking them lightly by any means.

''They are a very structured team who have a clear plan to play against specific opponents. They have played together for several years and have some good players all over the field. I want my team to go out and suffer for the three points,'' he said.

With a 3-1 defeat in their previous game against RoundGlass Punjab, Indian Arrows will face another daunting task against Gokulam Kerala to pick up some more points, and head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh wants his side to put in a better showing. ''In the previous game as they did not play like they usually do. We have to work on our mistakes and improve in the next game. It is not like we are unable to create chances but we need to get better at converting them,'' he said.

Venkatesh has singled out Gokulam Kerala as the best team in the league this season.

Sudeva Delhi aim to salvage season against TRAU ============================== After a long break, Sudeva Delhi FC resume their season with a clash against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at the Naihati Stadium.

With just one win and three draws in the campaign so far, Sudeva Delhi has kept only two clean sheets in nine matches played, which raises a concern for head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

In their previous outing, Sudeva Delhi FC went from 0-2 up to end on the losing side against RoundGlass Punjab FC. Whereas TRAU was able to snatch three points from Aizawl FC, courtesy of Khanngam Horam's brace. Another three points will be crucial for them to stay in the battle for playoffs. NEROCA look to add to Aizawl FC woes ======================== In another match on Saturday, NEROCA FC will lock horns with former champions Aizawl FC. The Orange Brigade is aiming to keep the momentum going after securing a win over Kenkre while Aizwal FC is coming into the match after back-to-back defeats.

