Gujarat Titans win toss and opt to field against Punjab Kings
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Friday.
GT made two changes with Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkhande coming in for Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron for their debut matches.
Jonny Bairstow is making his debut for Punjab Kings as he was brought in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
The Teams: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.
