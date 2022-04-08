Left Menu

Golf-Woods makes bogey start to Masters second round, Schwartzel leads

Woods, back in action this week after a February 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, sent his opening tee shot into a fairway bunker, hit his approach right of the green and then failed to get up and down from 26 yards. The five-times Masters champion ended the first round four shots back of Im Sung-jae after a one-under par 71 that left him in a nine-way share of 10th place.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:51 IST
Golf-Woods makes bogey start to Masters second round, Schwartzel leads

Tiger Woods followed his impressive start at the Masters with a bogey to open his second round at Augusta National on Friday while former champion Charl Schwartzel navigated windy conditions to grab the early clubhouse lead. Woods, back in action this week after a February 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, sent his opening tee shot into a fairway bunker, hit his approach right of the green and then failed to get up and down from 26 yards.

The five-times Masters champion ended the first round four shots back of Im Sung-jae after a one-under par 71 that left him in a nine-way share of 10th place. If Woods, 46, can pull off the unthinkable with a win this week he would become the oldest Masters champion by three weeks over 18-times major winner Jack Nicklaus, who collected his record sixth Green Jacket in 1986.

Schwartzel, who began the day five shots back of Im, mixed two bogeys with five birdies for a three-under-par 69 that left the 2011 Masters champion at three under on the week. Im, who led Cameron Smith by one shot after the first round, was even par on the day until bogeys at the 10th, where his approach shot missed the green, and the par-three 12th where he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

But the South Korean responded with a tap-in birdie from two feet at the par-five 13th, and was one over on the day through 14 holes. World number one Scottie Scheffler, former champion Danny Willett and Chilean Joaquin Niemann, who were all two shots off the lead after the first round, were either early into their second round or had yet to tee off.

Rory McIlroy, who this week is making his eighth consecutive attempt to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, carded one birdie and two bogeys through his first 10 holes and was two over on the week with the projected cut at three over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022