Cycling-Dutch rider Vader stable after crash

Dutch rider Milan Vader was in a stable condition after crashing during the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday, his team said. Basque Country, we would like to inform you that his situation is stable," the Jumbo-Visma team said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 03:18 IST
Representative image

Dutch rider Milan Vader was in a stable condition after crashing during the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday, his team said. Dutch media reported that Vader, who crashed during a descent, was an induced coma after suffering several bone fractures.

"Following the reports about Milan Vader after his crash in today's stage of ... Basque Country, we would like to inform you that his situation is stable," the Jumbo-Visma team said in a statement. "Milan is receiving very good medical care in the university medical hospital in Bilbao. An update will be shared tomorrow."

Vader, 26, finished 10th in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

