Thailand Open boxing: Govind Sahani strikes gold for India

But Laden made a comeback to take the following two rounds.Manisha, on the other hand, put up a spirited performance but went down to local boxer Chutamas Raksa 0-5 to settle for the silver medal.Indias tally now stands at six medals including one gold, two silver and three bronze.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 10:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxer Govind Sahani (48kg) clinched the gold medal at the Thailand Open in Phuket by notching up a comprehensive win over local pugilist Natthaphon Thuamcharoen on Saturday.

The Indian dominated all three rounds, landing a flurry of punches to win 5-0.

However, Amit Panghal (52kg) and Monika (48kg) could not go the distance and ended their campaigns with a silver each.

Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, lost a closely-fought clash to Rogen Ladon of Phillipines via a 2-3 split decision.

With little separating the two boxers through the course of the bout, the 26-year-old Indian managed to edge past the Filipino in the first round. But Laden made a comeback to take the following two rounds.

Manisha, on the other hand, put up a spirited performance but went down to local boxer Chutamas Raksa 0-5 to settle for the silver medal.

India's tally now stands at six medals including one gold, two silver and three bronze. Manisha (57kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) had signed off with bronze medals on Friday.

At the last edition, India had won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Later in the day, Ashish Kumar, Ananta Pralhad Chopde, Varinder Singh, Sumit will fight for golds in their respective events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

