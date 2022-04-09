Left Menu

Horse racing-Outsider Noble Yeats secures shock Grand National win

Noble Yeats beat overwhelming odds to win the Grand National on Saturday as amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen ended his career with a memorable victory after the favourites failed to finish. Any Second Now led the race towards the end but Noble Yeats went through on the inside to secure a stunning victory. "I can't say anything.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:21 IST
Horse racing-Outsider Noble Yeats secures shock Grand National win
Noble Yeats was an outsider at odds of 50-1 with Any Second Now, last year's winner Minella Times and Snow Leopardess the pre-race favourites. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Noble Yeats beat overwhelming odds to win the Grand National on Saturday as amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen ended his career with a memorable victory after the favourites failed to finish. Noble Yeats was an outsider at odds of 50-1 with Any Second Now, last year's winner Minella Times and Snow Leopardess the pre-race favourites.

Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, fell at the Valentine's Brook fence while Snow Leopardess pulled up before the second circuit. Any Second Now led the race towards the end but Noble Yeats went through on the inside to secure a stunning victory.

"I can't say anything. It is a dream. I can't believe it," Waley-Cohen told ITV. "They aren't all good days. There are bad days in this sport. It's a fairytale. It's a fantasy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022